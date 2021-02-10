Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Jennifer Lopez opens up on being snubbed for Oscar nomination: 'My life is about more than awards'

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, who was hotly tipped to win big for her famous role as stripper Ramona in 'Hustlers', could not earn a nomination on the Academy Awards shortlist.

Sharing her feelings on being overlooked, the 51-year-old singer/actor told Allure: "I was talking about this the other day. (My production partner) Elaine (Goldsmith-Thomas) made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season."

The mother-of-two, who was confidant to win an award, added: "When it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting."

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker continued: "I was like, 'Okay, when you're supposedly in everybody else's mind supposed to be nominated and you're not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn't?' It came to a point where I was like, 'This is not why I do this. I don't do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys."

She said: "I think my life is about more than awards."

Jennifer Lopez's dreams suddenly shattered when she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination last year, as she was hopeful to win big for her spectacular performance in Hustlers.

