Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Aiman Khan prays for Ali Sadpara

Pakistani star Aiman Khan prayed for renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who remains missing on K2 with his team.



Sadpara and other team members Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile went missing on February 5 during the expedition to K2.

Aiman took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Sadpara in her story and wrote, “Praying for you.”

Sadpara has record of climbing eight highest peaks of the world and hoisting the Pakistan flag.

Pakistan is home to five 8,000m peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, and Gasherbrum I and II. The remaining are in Nepal and China.

Ali Sadpara celebrated his 45th birthday at K2 Base Camp on February 2 before he started the summit bid.