Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Aiman Khan prays for Ali Sadpara

Pakistani star Aiman Khan prayed for renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who remains missing on K2 with his team.

Sadpara and other team members Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile went missing on February 5 during the expedition to K2.

Aiman took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Sadpara in her story and wrote, “Praying for you.”

Sadpara has record of climbing eight highest peaks of the world and hoisting the Pakistan flag.

Pakistan is home to five 8,000m peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, and Gasherbrum I and II. The remaining are in Nepal and China.

Ali Sadpara celebrated his 45th birthday at K2 Base Camp on February 2 before he started the summit bid.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media
Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan

Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan
Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'
Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans

Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans
Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap

Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap
Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali

Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali
Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan

Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away
Sajal Ali sets tongues wagging as she deletes half of her Instagram posts

Sajal Ali sets tongues wagging as she deletes half of her Instagram posts
Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Latest

view all