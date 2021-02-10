Naseebo Lal cries tears of joy, ‘happy’ to have sung PSL 6 anthem

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021
Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has cried “tears of joy” and said that she was “happy” to have performed the official anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) .
“Nobody gave me the chance to sing an anthem and neither was I given an opportunity to sing for [cricket] before,” she said, adding: “I am thankful to God for this opportunity.”
The singer said that the "notes" she was required to hit were “tough” and had they been of "medium difficulty", she “would not have been approached" by the PSL management.
No matter how famous and successful, it's not easy for celebrities to absorb negative comments related to their performances, however, Lal and has proved to the world that she can accept criticism with a smile.