Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Naseebo Lal cries tears of joy, ‘happy’ to have sung PSL 6 anthem

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal can be seen in this screengrab taken from Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s sixth edition's anthem. — YouTube   

  • Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal is thankful to God for bestowing her with a unique opportunity in her career
  • Nobody gave me the chance to sing an anthem and neither was I given an opportunity to sing for cricket before, she says
  • The singer says that this was a “tough” note to sing to

Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has cried “tears of joy” and said that she was “happy” to have performed the official anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) .

“Nobody gave me the chance to sing an anthem and neither was I given an opportunity to sing for [cricket] before,” she said, adding: “I am thankful to God for this opportunity.”

The singer said that the "notes" she was required to hit were “tough” and had they been of "medium difficulty", she “would not have been approached" by the PSL management.

Read more: Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem

No matter how famous and successful, it's not easy for celebrities to absorb negative comments related to their performances, however, Lal and has proved to the world that she can accept criticism with a smile.

