Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in multiple locations, including the awards' traditional home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that its pandemic planning will see April's ceremony broadcast from different locations to reach out the maximum audience.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisers said: "In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

On Wednesday, nine shortlists in "below-the-line" categories were revealed ahead of the next round of voting to decide the final nominees.

Oscars 2021 will take place on Sunday, 25 April. The nominees will be announced on Monday, 15 March.

More From Entertainment:

Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar

Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar
Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day

Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move

Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move
Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film

Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film
Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now
Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities

Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities
Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'
Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws

Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws
Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made

Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made

Latest

view all