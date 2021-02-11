Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Nida Yasir remembers late mother Fehmida Nasreen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Nida Yasir remembers mother Fehmida Nasreen

Nida Yasir remembered her mother Fehmida Nasreen, who passed away on Monday, with an emotional Instagram post.

Nida took to Instagram and shared throwback photos of her mom and wrote, “Pal pal yad aegi meri maa. dusre k kaam ane wali meri maa. (Will always be remembered my mother. She was the lady who always serves others)”.

She also prayed for her mother saying “Allah meri maa ko janat me Ala muqam den Ameen (May Allah grant my mother a better place in Jannat)”.

On Monday, Nida took to photo-video sharing platform and confirmed her mother has left for heavenly abode.

Nida wrote, “Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone.”

More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts
Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara
Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media
Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan

Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan
Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'
Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans

Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans
Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap

Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap
Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali

Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali
Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan

Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

Latest

view all