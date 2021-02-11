Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Ed Westwick reveals if he is reprising his role as Chuck Bass in ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Hollywood star Ed Westwick is dishing the details about the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

The 33-year-old actor spoke to HollywoodLife about the reboot and whether or not he will be reprising his much-loved character of Chuck Bass in the series.

“That’s really a question for the creators of the show instead of me. Look, I loved being a part of that show and I’m still processing such an amazing experience. I loved playing that character,” he said.

He also had some advice for the new lot stepping into the shoes of the old stars with the reboot.

“Buckle up, enjoy it because you really don’t know how long you’ve got. We were lucky enough to have six seasons of the show… I’m sure everyone [will have] a blast and I hope everyone watches it and looks at for its own thing — as much as you can, and not compare it to us. Because they deserve to be looked at for what they are,” he said.

