Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson details his family’s struggle with covid-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Hollywood A-lister Dwayne Johnson recently shed light on his family’s struggle with covid-19 as well as their grueling reoccurring infections.

The action hero highlighted his family’s struggles with Covid-19 during an interview with Cigar Aficionado.

He was quoted saying, “In a 24-hour period, it had spread so quickly to our nanny, our nanny’s teenage kids, her husband… myself and my two-year-old daughter, we were the last ones standing until the very end, but of course we both tested positive.”

Johnson even added, “We were on the fortunate end [of] something that has been so traumatic to the world. We got through it.”

This isn’t the first time the star has addressed the nightmare either, a number of months ago Johnson took to his Instagram account and claimed, “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.”

“My number one priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones… we are no longer contagious. Thank god, we are healthy.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price gets candid about committing suicide

Katie Price gets candid about committing suicide

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in pipeline

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in pipeline

How Gigi and Bella Hadid keep themselves going after receiving hate online

How Gigi and Bella Hadid keep themselves going after receiving hate online
Ed Westwick reveals if he is reprising his role as Chuck Bass in ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

Ed Westwick reveals if he is reprising his role as Chuck Bass in ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot
Olivia Munn highlights anti-Asian hate crimes surging in America

Olivia Munn highlights anti-Asian hate crimes surging in America
Harry Styles to have an awkward run-in with Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis

Harry Styles to have an awkward run-in with Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis
Bruce Springsteen arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of DWI

Bruce Springsteen arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of DWI

Ellen DeGeneres credits wife Portia for 'keeping her going' amid 'horrible' scandal

Ellen DeGeneres credits wife Portia for 'keeping her going' amid 'horrible' scandal
Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Taylor Swift all set to rub shoulders with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources

Kate Middleton, Prince William planning to have another baby, as per sources
Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow

Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow
Prince Charles and Camila get their first shots against coronavirus

Prince Charles and Camila get their first shots against coronavirus

Latest

view all