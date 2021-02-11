Dwayne Johnson details his family’s struggle with covid-19

Hollywood A-lister Dwayne Johnson recently shed light on his family’s struggle with covid-19 as well as their grueling reoccurring infections.

The action hero highlighted his family’s struggles with Covid-19 during an interview with Cigar Aficionado.

He was quoted saying, “In a 24-hour period, it had spread so quickly to our nanny, our nanny’s teenage kids, her husband… myself and my two-year-old daughter, we were the last ones standing until the very end, but of course we both tested positive.”

Johnson even added, “We were on the fortunate end [of] something that has been so traumatic to the world. We got through it.”

This isn’t the first time the star has addressed the nightmare either, a number of months ago Johnson took to his Instagram account and claimed, “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.”

“My number one priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones… we are no longer contagious. Thank god, we are healthy.”