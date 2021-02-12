Meet Prince Charles' first love before Camilla Parker, Princess Diana

While Princess Diana and Camilla Parker played a major role in Prince Charles’ love life, it turns out these two weren’t the only women he was involved with.

His first love, to this day, has been relatively unknown but as per Express, she was Lucia Santa Cruz, the daughter of the then-Chilean ambassador.

The two had met during Charles' time studying for his undergraduate at Trinity College.

Lucia by profession was a linguist who spoke four languages and had degrees from multiple famed universities such as Oxford.

Their first meeting was at a dinner party in 1969 and apparently it was love at first sight.

"She was the first real love of his life," Lady Elizabeth Anson, a cousin of Charles as well as a friend of Luicia's said.

While not many photos of them surfaced, they were once snapped in a car in 1971.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Prince of Wales even took his first love to meet the Royal Family at Balmoral.

Although the two did not last, Lucia played a pivotal role in Prince Charles' life.

In 1971, she moved into a flat in Belgravia, London and got friendly with her neighbours, one of whom was the debutante Camilla Shand.

Lucia did not waste time in introducing Charles to her new friend and the rest was history.