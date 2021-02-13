Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Turkish actor praises Pakistani children for recreating 'Ertugrul' battle scene

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Turkish actor praised a group of a Pakistani children whom he saw recreating a battle scene from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" in a viral video.

Sharing the video to his Instagram stories, Celal Al wrote in Turkish "Mashallah. Pakistani soldiers". 

The actor essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and and "Kurulus:Osman".

The Turkish TV series is immensely popular in Pakistan and it's being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

