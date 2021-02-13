Turkish actor praises Pakistani children for recreating 'Ertugrul' battle scene

Turkish actor praised a group of a Pakistani children whom he saw recreating a battle scene from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" in a viral video.

Sharing the video to his Instagram stories, Celal Al wrote in Turkish "Mashallah. Pakistani soldiers".

The actor essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and and "Kurulus:Osman".

The Turkish TV series is immensely popular in Pakistan and it's being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.