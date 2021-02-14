Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Scott Disick leaves jaws dropped with major hair transformation

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

American media personality Scott Disick left jaws dropped after a major hair transformation.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie of himself rocking a platinum blonde look.

He let his hair do the talking as he chose to cover his face with a printed scarf along with a pair of shades in the captionless photo.

The former brunette was never seen with a change as major as this so it wouldn't be surprising that his new look got fans talking.

Take a look:


