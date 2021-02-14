Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza once criticised his looks

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

  • Former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik reveals how his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza, once criticised his looks
  • Says she commented on his tanned complexion when he went home after playing cricket, adding that he got super conscious after that
  • Says that wives or girlfriends can compromise on anything but not when it comes to a man's looks

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently revealed how his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, once criticised his looks, adding that he started feeling extra conscious about his looks from then onwards.

Speaking during an event in Karachi, Shoaib Malik recalled how Sania Mirza once commented on his tanned complexion when he went home after playing cricket.

"[When she said those words] I stood in front of the mirror and realised that she was right about my tanned complexion," Shoaib Malik said. 

He said that he has been married to Sania Mirza for the last 11 years during which he has learned that a wife always looks for certain qualities in her husband.

"A man should have hair on his head and be fair in complexion [in order to please his wife]" the former captain said.

He went on to say that "wives or girlfriends would [compromise on] many things, even when their significant others forget their birthdays.

"I sometimes forget [Sania's] birthday and she forgives me," he said. "But when it comes to looks, wives do not compromise."

Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20

Pak vs SA: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first in final T20 against South Africa

PAK vs SA: Final T20 face-off to take place in Lahore today

Pakistanis lash out at Mohammad Hafeez for Sarfaraz jibe

South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash

Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?

Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet following Sarfaraz Ahmed's criticism

PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering

Pak vs SA: Green shirts eye series win in second T20I

Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

PSL 2021 anthem wins Naseebo Lal new admirers

