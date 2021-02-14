Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's loved-up snap wins hearts

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are certainly relationship goals.

Taking to Instagram, Danish left dropped jaws as he shared an adorable photo of the loved up couple.

They can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as Ayeza can be seen giving a loving embrace to her hubby.

The two seemed to make quite the fashion statement too as they rocked bright colours along with sunnies.

Needless to say, fans were blown away with adorable photo as they showered the love birds with compliments. 

Take a look:



