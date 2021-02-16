Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Watch: Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with Ayeza Khan and kids

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Danish Taimoor certainly did not let the Covid-19 pandemic spoil his birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable video of himself celebrating his big day with his wife Ayeza Khan along with his two kids, Hoorain and Rayan.

The family can be seen having a good time as Danish cut the cake with some help from his son while his daughter and wife sang the happy birthday song.

The family can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they mark the special occasion.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. #blessed #Allahumdulilah," he captioned the post.

Take a look:



