Prince Harry ‘in a tricky position’ stuck between Meghan Markle and royal family

Commentators close to the royal family have come forward to shed light on Prince Harry’s current predicament sandwiched between the royal family and Meghan Markle.

This claim was brought forward by The Telegraph’s associate editor and commentator Camilla Tomine. In her piece she touched upon Prince Harry’s current predicament and explained how he’s currently in a “very tricky position.”

She also added that the Queen’s grandson is being forced to "negotiate the ambitious former actress's desire for both maximum publicity and unprecedented privacy while ensuring that already bitter relations with the royals do not sour even further".

"For - make no mistake - this is now Harry's battle to fight alone. Having always had an eye on the bigger prize of American adulation over British blandishments, Meghan appears to have little intention of returning to the UK.”

"But for a blood-born British prince still seemingly desperate to keep up his royal and military ties, it is much more complicated. The Queen's grandson will join his wife for part of the interview, which airs next month.”

There she even branded the situation, "the Meghan show with a side order of Harry" and made it clear that the British public is in no way interested in "Hollywoodised royals".

"While Meghan may choose to ignore the couple's plunging popularity ratings over here, it is much harder for Harry to turn his back on a Blighty which still, somewhat grudgingly, sees him as part of the Windsor establishment and remembers his undoubted contribution to British life with genuine fondness.”

"From the Beatles to Downton Abbey, British exports to the US only really succeed when they maintain their popularity at home. Harry risks losing his way completely if, in blindly following his wife's pursuit of ever greater Stateside glory, he forgets where he came from."