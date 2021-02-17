Local and international commentators to feature in PSL: sources

Zainab Abbas to continue with presenting duties

Tariq Saeed to do Urdu commentary

Likes of JP Duminy, Pommie Mbangwa to also feature as commentators

With only three days to go to the Pakistan Super League, it is expected that national and foreign commentators will take part in the country’s premier T20 tournament, sources said.

According to the sources, the commentary panel will feature Rameez Raja, Bazid Khan, Simon Doull, Dominic Cork, Alan Wilkins.

Sources also suggest that the PSL commentary box will include former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, JP Duminy, Pommie Mbangwa, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz.

Officials suggested Zainab Abbas will continue to present for the PSL, adding that Tariq Saeed will be asked to do commentary in Urdu.

The PSL is set to begin on February 20 with the first match to be played in Karachi.

The tournament will kick off with last year's winner Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators.

This year's PSL will only be played in Lahore and Karachi and the stadiums will only see 20% of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.