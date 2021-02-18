Can't connect right now! retry
Tim Burton to bring Wednesday Addams live-action series to Netflix

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

The Addams Family fans will be able to watch the live-action TV show on Netflix as film director and producer Tim Burton is all set to direct the coming-of-age story of the Addams daughter.

Burton is a renowned filmmaker, producer, writer and an artist, who is known for presenting masterpieces like Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Big Fish and even Beetlejuice.

Burton’s fans are overjoyed with him going for a live-action Wednesday Addams series for Netflix. Burton will also direct the series set at the Nevermore Academy. As a student at the academy, Wednesday delves into supernatural mysteries taking place at her institute.

The live-action series will be titled Wednesday.

Wednesday Addams is a well-known character from the Addams Family cartoon and its subsequent film adaptations. Wednesday, as a seven-year-old child, is shown to be obsessed with death. Engrossed in her virtual world, she is seen doing everything from doing experiments on her brother Pugsley to raising pet spiders at her house.

The Wednesday’s character was played by Christina Ricci in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values live-action films. In 2019's animated The Addams Family, Chloë Grace Moretz voiced Wednesday.

Burton was previously working on a 3D stop-motion animated Addams Family project however, the project was scrapped.

It is yet to be seen as to which actress Tim Burton picks for the titular role. 

