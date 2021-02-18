Travis Barker's ex-wife likes shady comment on Kourtney Kardashian

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker is not welcomed by the latter’s ex wife Shanna Moakler.

After celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together, they made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday.

The Poosh founder shared a photo which featured her and the Blink-182 musician’s hands intertwined.

While many were overjoyed with the news, the rock star’s ex-wife liked a shady comment dissing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The comment was posted on Shanna's Instagram post, saying that the musician "downgraded" to Kourtney.

"[Expletive] that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," the Instagram user wrote on Shanna's post, which she liked.