entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Meesha Shafi dubs Priya Ramani’s #MeToo win against MJ Akbar ‘milestone victory’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Meesha dubs Priya Ramani’s #MeToo win against M.J Akbar ‘a milestone victory’

Meesha Shafi has come out in support of Priya Ramani, an Indian journalist who recently claimed victory in her #MeToo case against former Union minister M.J Akbar.

The star took to Twitter to give a round of applause to the journalist and wrote, “Congratulations to #PriyaRamani as she wins defamation case filed against her by a powerful/influential predator!"

"A milestone victory for the #MeToo movement in South Asia! We salute the courage with which you stood up to those in power," the singer added.

Check it out below:


