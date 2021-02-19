Can't connect right now! retry
#Pawrihorihai trend-maker Dananeer Mobeen ecstatic over Bollywood's reenactment

Pakistani social media star Dananeer Mobeen is over the moon after her ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend took Bollywood by storm.

She took to her Instagram Story to share excitement saying, "Someone pinch me! I must be dreaming!" (sic)

In another post, she shared Indian star Sidharth Malhotra's post and commented, "Fan moment!"

Among some famous reenactment includes Randeep Hooda and Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid shared a video doing the popular trend with the cast members of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled web series. 

Take a look:







