Upcoming Netflix movie The Adam Project is a time travel sci-fi comedy

A new romantic comedy movie ‘The Adam Project’ is coming to Netflix with the cast of 13 Going On 30. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who features in the lead role, is producing the flick.

In the new movie, Reynolds is a man who travels back in time to help his 13-year-old self (Walker Scobell). The pair, which is one same person but of different ages, goes out on the lookout for their father (Ruffalo). The father has the right answer for them to complete his mission.

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana are his co-stars in the iconic romantic comedy. Besides acting in the flick, he is also the power behind its production.

The time travel sci-fi film is a reunion of 13 Going On 30 cast. Reynolds had Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo as his co-stars in the romantic comedy and both of them are getting reunited in The Adam Project.

Promoting his movie in an Instagram post, Reynolds made a mention of his friend from work’ Mark Ruffalo’ and captioned the picture “No matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size.”

Like Ruffalo and Reynolds, co-star Garner also has ties to Marvel as she featured in Daredevil and had her spin-off film Elektra back in the early 2000s.



In 13 Going on 30, Garner’s 13-year-old character, who makes a wish, is thrown forward into her 30-year-old body, when she meets her best friend which is Ruffalo’s adult version.

But, in The Adam Project, quite the opposite takes place as the adult version of Reynolds’ character travels back in time to his 13-year-old self. Ruffalo, taking to microblogging website, shared one such scene with a caption: "Passing on the birds and the bees knowledge to my son in #TheAdamProject, @VancityReynolds"

Director of the film Shawn Levy's Instagram posted he shared two weeks back also best describes the storyline of the romantic movie.





But, we will miss a Mickael Jackson number in The Adam Project unlike 13 Going on 30 which rocked his epic musical number ‘Thriller’.

