Showbiz
Sunday Feb 21 2021
Reema Khan receives warm welcome from ‘Ertugrul’ team in Istanbul

Pakistani star Reema Khan received warm welcome from Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul team as she visited Istanbul on Sunday.

Sharing adorable photos from her Turkish visit on Instagram, Reema said, “Received a very warm welcome from Mr Kemal Tekden and his Daughter Nurbanu (production team of Ertugural Ghazi) in Istanbul.”

She also posted dazzling pictures on her Instagram story.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Reema, who lives in US with her family, shared a video clip from an empty airport amid the coronavirus pandemic and prayed for the entire humanity.

She also revealed in the video that she was travelling to Istanbul.

