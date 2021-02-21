Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
Watch: Muhammad Hafeez's daughter recreates cutest version of 'Pawri Horai Hai' meme

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

  • Pakistani all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez's daughter has won the hearts of netizens with her cutest version of the meme
  • Hafeez shared the video on his Instagram account
  • The little one can be seen sitting on a car as she dubs the dialogues

When almost the entire social media is flooded with the recreations of the 'Pawri Hori Hai' viral video, Pakistani all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez's daughter has won the hearts of netizens with her cutest version of the meme.

Hafeez shared the video on his Instagram with a caption: "Love u, Amal". The cricketer's daughter, Amal Hafeez, can be seen sitting on a car as she dubs the dialogues  of the social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, "Yeh hum hai, yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hamari party horahi hai."

Read more: Dananeer Mobeen, Asad Umar recreate the 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme

‘#PawriHoriHai goes viral beyond borders

Earlier this week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

