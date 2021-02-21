Watch: Muhammad Hafeez's daughter recreates cutest version of 'Pawri Horai Hai' meme

Pakistani all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez's daughter has won the hearts of netizens with her cutest version of the meme



Hafeez shared the video on his Instagram account



The little one can be seen sitting on a car as she dubs the dialogues



When almost the entire social media is flooded with the recreations of the 'Pawri Hori Hai' viral video, Pakistani all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez's daughter has won the hearts of netizens with her cutest version of the meme.



Hafeez shared the video on his Instagram with a caption: "Love u, Amal". The cricketer's daughter, Amal Hafeez, can be seen sitting on a car as she dubs the dialogues of the social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, "Yeh hum hai, yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hamari party horahi hai."

Read more: Dananeer Mobeen, Asad Umar recreate the 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme

‘#PawriHoriHai goes viral beyond borders

Earlier this week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.