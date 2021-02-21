Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans about love

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shared some words of wisdom to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a motivational quote about love, describing it to be transcending beyond a give and take relationship.

"Even after all this time the sun never says to the Earth ‘You owe me.’ Look what happens with a love like that. It lights the whole sky. Hafiz," the post read.

The words seemed to resonate with the star as she captioned "A love like that" on the post.

Fans seemed to agree to Mahira's sentiment as they expressed their approval in the comments.  

Take a look:



