29 years ago today, PM Imran Khan began his campaign for cricket World Cup glory

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Then Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan smiles as he sits with the English cricket captain. Photo: ICC Twitter 

On February 22, 1992, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the captain of the national cricket team back then, began his campaign to lead Pakistan to world cup glory. 

A picture of all the captains participating in the 1992 cricket world cup was tweeted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. 

PM Imran Khan can be seen sitting on a bench with the English captain to his right and the Sri Lankan batsman standing behind him. 

Pakistan played their first match against the West Indies on February 23, 1992, with the West Indies beating Pakistan comprehensively by 10 wickets. 

Pakistan won their next encounter against Zimbabwe by 53 runs. The green shirts played their next match against England, which ended without yielding any result just as England was in a strong position. 

On March 4 and March 8, Pakistan lost to India and South Africa respectively. However, a resurgent side led by Imran Khan defeated Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their next consecutive matches. 

Pakistan then proceeded to beat New Zealand twice in the remaining matches to qualify for the final against England. 

Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final to secure its only world cup victory. Since then, the green shirts have only once qualified for the final under the leadership of former left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram but never succeeded in clinching the trophy. 

