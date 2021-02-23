Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Maryam Nawaz

CJP forms 10-member, larger bench to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition

By
Maryam Nawaz

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

  • Justice Bandial will head the 10-member bench
  • It includes judges who wrote dissenting notes in presidential reference
  • The case will be heard on March 1

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a 10-member, larger bench to hear the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faie Isa in the presidential reference filed against him.

Recently, a six-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had referred the matter to the chief justice, after which he has now formed a  larger bench to hear the petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial is set to preside over the 10-member bench, which also includes judges who wrote dissenting notes in the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Justice Isa's review petition: SC says independence of judiciary linked to its accountability

Meanwhile, sources said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Maqbool Baqir are part of the bench while Justice Aminuddin Khan has been included in the bench due to Justice Faisal Arab's retirement. The case will be heard on March 1.

SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Isa

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had on June 19 dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Supreme Judicial Council and accepted his petition seeking the reference's dismissal.

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed, and in consequence thereof the proceedings pending in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Petitioner in CP 17/2019 (including the show-cause notice dated 17.07.2019 issued to him) stand abated," read the court's short order.

Read more: Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling

The SJC had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

Also read: Supreme Court finds glaring lapses in judicial reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

More From Pakistan:

50 couples tie the knot during mass wedding in Pakistan's Kurram district

50 couples tie the knot during mass wedding in Pakistan's Kurram district
TTP militant involved in killing of four women gunned down: ISPR

TTP militant involved in killing of four women gunned down: ISPR
AGP requests SC to wrap up Senate open ballot reference by tomorrow

AGP requests SC to wrap up Senate open ballot reference by tomorrow

Maryam Nawaz, Shahzad Akbar trade barbs after Broadsheet's payment to PML-N

Maryam Nawaz, Shahzad Akbar trade barbs after Broadsheet's payment to PML-N
Bill against corporal punishment of children in capital passed by National Assembly

Bill against corporal punishment of children in capital passed by National Assembly
Standing Committee to review bill on making Arabic compulsory in schools: Shafqat Mehmood

Standing Committee to review bill on making Arabic compulsory in schools: Shafqat Mehmood
Pakistani official summoned by French foreign ministry over President Alvi’s criticism of discriminatory new laws

Pakistani official summoned by French foreign ministry over President Alvi’s criticism of discriminatory new laws
WATCH: Pakistani man's rap about the '90s goes viral on social media

WATCH: Pakistani man's rap about the '90s goes viral on social media
Broadsheet ends up paying Rs4.5m to Sharif family in London lawsuit

Broadsheet ends up paying Rs4.5m to Sharif family in London lawsuit
I have severe reservations with PTI, says PM Imran Khan's special assistant Yar Mohammad Rind

I have severe reservations with PTI, says PM Imran Khan's special assistant Yar Mohammad Rind
Pakistani drivers declared 'best' in UAE by insurance company

Pakistani drivers declared 'best' in UAE by insurance company
NA-75 by-polls: Returning officer submits details of irregularities to ECP

NA-75 by-polls: Returning officer submits details of irregularities to ECP

Latest

view all