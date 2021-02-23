CJP forms 10-member, larger bench to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition

Justice Bandial will head the 10-member bench

It includes judges who wrote dissenting notes in presidential reference

The case will be heard on March 1

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a 10-member, larger bench to hear the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faie Isa in the presidential reference filed against him.



Recently, a six-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had referred the matter to the chief justice, after which he has now formed a larger bench to hear the petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial is set to preside over the 10-member bench, which also includes judges who wrote dissenting notes in the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Meanwhile, sources said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Maqbool Baqir are part of the bench while Justice Aminuddin Khan has been included in the bench due to Justice Faisal Arab's retirement. The case will be heard on March 1.

SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Isa



The Supreme Court of Pakistan had on June 19 dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Supreme Judicial Council and accepted his petition seeking the reference's dismissal.

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed, and in consequence thereof the proceedings pending in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Petitioner in CP 17/2019 (including the show-cause notice dated 17.07.2019 issued to him) stand abated," read the court's short order.

The SJC had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.



A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

