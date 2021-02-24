Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her rumoured beau Shahbaz Shigri, who turns a year older today.

Sharing loved-up photos with Shigri on Instagram, the Malang singer wrote, “Halalalalalalala... thats what my thoughts are writing this, theres so much to say but honestly i cant find the right words to show all these memories we have built together.”

“Still thinking if it be cringy to write too much, but in all honesty there arent enough words to describe the type of person you are.”

“I have known you for quite a while now, and surprisingly i still cant think of a single drab moment with you dude, who needs comedy central when they have you in their life,” she said and added “I sorta dig all your dad jokes now, and dayum that jukebox of rejected Bollywood Lollywood songs that keeps playing in your head.”

Aima further said, “Never met a fellow more mellow than you, also lets reveal your true talent to the world today “that aussie accent imitation with a hint of british” is definitley an inspiring emulation.”

“Thankyou for turning me into a better person Shigri, and hats off to you for coping up with a person like me LOL! Lucky to have you. Happy birthday Bubz Ilysm”

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans of Aima and Shigri.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen
‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz

‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz
Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'

Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'
Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two

Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey
Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon

Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's adorable snap wins hearts

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's adorable snap wins hearts
Amna Ilyas shuts down social media trolls over body shaming her

Amna Ilyas shuts down social media trolls over body shaming her
Reema Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui visit Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul

Reema Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui visit Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul
'Pawri' girl Dananeer over the moon as she reaches one million followers on Instagram

'Pawri' girl Dananeer over the moon as she reaches one million followers on Instagram
Sajal Ali wishes good luck to Mahira Khan

Sajal Ali wishes good luck to Mahira Khan

Latest

view all