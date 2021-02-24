Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Sources detail the impact of Kim Kardashian’s divorce on North West

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

A source has come forward to discuss the potential impact of Kim Kardashian’s decision to get candid with North West over her marriage with Kanye West.

According to sources close to HollywoodLife, North West is already aware of the failing nature of her parents’ marriage.

Reason being that “Kim and Kanye been living like this for so long. The last year has been exactly like this where they’ve been living separate lives both physically and emotionally, so whether there has been paperwork or not, they have not been living in a conventional marital situation.”

As a result, getting honest with the children “won’t be a change for the children at all. It conceivably could be a little easier because now the lawyers can handle anything. Their relationship has been very strained anyway, but they want to try to do their very best of co-parenting.”

