Khloe Kardashian sparks debate over Photoshop allegations: 'heartbreaking'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 30, 2025

Khloe Kardashian has been here before, but she is once again in the public’s court, being accused of heavily editing her pictures.

The 41-year-old media personality recently had a candid chat over her Photoshop usage and told viewers that she used to heavily rely on these apps and filters to create her “perfect” image.

The Kardashians star then vowed to quit using these features to stop promoting fake beauty ideals on social media.

However, the reality actress seemingly backtracked on her ideas as she shared the photoshoot for her new fragrance, Almost Always, which, according to fans, was so edited that it didn’t look like the mom of two herself.

Social media users quickly began to criticise Khloe for not following what she preached, with one writing, "Thought you said you weren't Photoshopping your pics?"

Another echoed, "Your whole face is manufactured.”

A third chimed in, "So heartbreaking to see young influencers promoting so called beauty standards," and “Weirdest perfume ad I think ive ever seen lol.”

The Khloe in Wonderland podcast host hasn’t addressed the comments herself yet.

