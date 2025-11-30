Vin Diesel’s emotional letter to Paul Walker leaves fans in tears

Vin Diesel pens a deeply personal letter to Paul Walker over a decade after his tragic death.

To mark his late Fast and Furious co-star’s 12th death anniversary, Vin, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, reflected on their unbreakable bond in a touching message.

On Sunday, November 30, the 58-year-old took to his Instagram, honouring him with a heartfelt tribute alongside a black and white photo of himself with Paul, who played Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise.

“Pablo, I named her Pauline… Never got to meet her Uncle Pablo, but when I call her name, I know you’re near,” the American actor and filmmaker began, referring to his 10-year-old daughter Pauline, who was named in honour of her father's late friend.

Vin also shares daughter Hania Riley and son Vincent Sinclair with his longtime partner model Paloma Jiménez.

He admitted going through dark days, hiding a broken heart since Walker’s passing, but somehow Kobe Bryant and Michael Caine saw through him and supported him when he needed it most.

“These angels found me exactly when I needed them. I believe in my heart that they were sent by you,” he continued. “Pauline, your namesake, plays basketball now. Wears 24 and got MVP this season. Bet you and Kobe are smiling… together.”

“Lil V, that little boy whose second birthday you came to in London… he’s fifteen now. Taller than me. Growing into a man you’d be so proud of. Like when you met my oldest and said he looked like you…” the Guardians of the Galaxy voice star added, sharing all about his children’s progress over the years as if speaking directly to his beloved friend.

“I’d give anything to be irritated by you one more time,” he wrote in the heartfelt note.





“Meadow has been such a gift to my children. A true cousin. Filming the first Fast, you talked about her with such wonder in your voice,” Vin talked Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker. “You showed how sacred fatherhood would be.”

The Pitch Black actor further recalled an emotionally intense moment when Paul’s mother met him this summer.

“she looked right through me... Like she was searching for you. Like somehow, through my eyes, she could still find her son,” he recounted. “She was right, you know. You were always my other half. I couldn’t have made it without your family’s love.”

The comments section of the social media post was flooded with fans expressing their grief, love, and respect for Walker, who reportedly died in a car crash in 2013.

While some shared teary eyes and crying emojis, others wrote heartfelt tributes of their own.

Notably, Vin often posts tributes to keep his close friend’s memory alive.