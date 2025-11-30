Dua Lipa thanks fans for ‘truly epic night' in Colombia

Dua Lipa thanks fans for ‘a truly epic night’ in Colombia

Dua Lipa adds another sack of memories on her ongoing Radical Optimism tour.

The Levitating hitmaker mesmerised her fans as she light up the stage at Estadio El Campín in Bogotá on Friday, November 28.

The following day she reflected on what she called an "epic" night in a social media post.

The Grammy winner treated the sold-out crowd to a rendition of Shakira’s hit song Antología during her latest concert.

In an Instagram post over the weekend she shared highlights from the show, captioning them, "BOGOTA!!!! Thank you for a truly epic night!!!"

"I'll be living off this adrenaline for the next few days!! [glowing star emoji]," the Training Session singer added alongside a series of photos and videos from the unforgettable night.

She posted the new set of treasured memories after delighting her fans with a photo dump from her mini Bogota tour.

Hours before taking the stage to perform at the power-packed concert, the Albanian pop star explored the capital of Colombia to get familiar with the city, its food, the culture and people.

Among other photos, the New Love songstress added an image of different meals, consisting of eggs, prawns and Arepas, the popular cuisine of Colombia and Venezuela.

Lipa also showed off her sleek and stylish fashion sense in a couple of photos in which she was donning a light blue short skirt and matching crop jacket over a white inner.