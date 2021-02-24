Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021
Insiders close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have opened up about the couple’s mounting tensions with the royal family.
The news was brought forward by a source close to E News and during their interview they claimed the couple’s only intention is to “speak the truth” during their interview with Oprah.
"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."
The insider concluded by saying that their upcoming sit-down will be very candid because they have “officially been released” from their royal roles and"They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them.”