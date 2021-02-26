Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Queen shares her experience about Covid vaccine: 'it didn't hurt at all'

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, who received first dose of Covid vaccine with her husband Prince Philip in January, has urged people to get a shot when they are offered one, saying hers 'didn't hurt at all'.

The 99-year old monarch, during a video call with the officials delivering the Covid vaccine across the UK, responded to their query about her experience of taking the jab, saying: "Well, as far as I can make out it was quite harmless."

The Queen added: "It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who've been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine."

"It didn't hurt at all," the Queen said, adding that she has since felt "protected".

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have also received their first doses of the vaccine, with Camilla saying she "leapt for joy" after getting her jab.

Dr Emily Lawson, supervising the vaccine deployment programme for the NHS in England, said the Queen's comments about her vaccine experience were an "incredibly important vote of confidence in the programme".

Queen Elizabeth said she understood that getting a jab could be a 'difficult' experience for some people but urged everyone to "think about other people rather than themselves".

