Prince Harry says he and Meghan had to leave 'toxic environment' behind in latest interview

Vowing to never step down, Prince Harry said he instead stepped back from a difficult surrounding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again blasted the royal family after the latter revealed they had to walk away from a 'toxic' environment.



The Duke of Sussex took part in a conversation with James Corden wherein he lifted the lid off his infamous exit from the royal family.

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night.



As the pair toured around Los Angeles, Harry continued, "It was a really difficult environment. It was destroying my mental health."

"It was toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is 'I need to get my family out of here' but we never walked away."

Striking back once again against Queen Elizabeth's decision to strip he and Meghan of royal patronages, the Duke said, "Whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away. I'll always be contributing, my life is public service so wherever I am in the world will always be the same thing," Harry added.