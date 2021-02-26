Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says he and Meghan had to leave 'toxic environment' behind in latest interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Vowing to never step down, Prince Harry said he instead stepped back from a difficult surrounding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again blasted the royal family after the latter revealed they had to walk away from a 'toxic' environment.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a conversation with James Corden wherein he lifted the lid off his infamous exit from the royal family.

Vowing to never step down, Harry said he instead stepped back from a difficult surrounding

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night.

As the pair toured around Los Angeles, Harry continued, "It was a really difficult environment. It was destroying my mental health."

"It was toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is 'I need to get my family out of here' but we never walked away."

Striking back once again against Queen Elizabeth's decision to strip he and Meghan of royal patronages, the Duke said, "Whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away. I'll always be contributing, my life is public service so wherever I am in the world will always be the same thing," Harry added.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas gets candid on how his songs are 'just love letters' to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas gets candid on how his songs are 'just love letters' to Priyanka Chopra

Kristen Stewart's new photos as Princess Diana break the internet

Kristen Stewart's new photos as Princess Diana break the internet

Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to star together in film 'The Father'

Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to star together in film 'The Father'
Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot

Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot
Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement

Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement
Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch

Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch
'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Amelia Hamlin reacts to

Amelia Hamlin reacts to "blackfishing" remarks

Queen shares her experience about Covid vaccine: 'it didn't hurt at all'

Queen shares her experience about Covid vaccine: 'it didn't hurt at all'
Emma Watson retiring from acting?

Emma Watson retiring from acting?
Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry released

Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry released
Britney Spears' life saved by her father Jamie Spears, claims lawyer

Britney Spears' life saved by her father Jamie Spears, claims lawyer

Latest

view all