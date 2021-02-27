Justin Bieber shares album cover for his upcoming record ‘Justice’ with release date

Justin Bieber delighted fans as he shared the album cover for his sixth studio record 'Justice', which will be released next month.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 26-year-old singer shared the album cover and wrote: 'JUSTICE the album March 19th.'

The Canadian singer also penned a lengthy note to share the details: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity."

The 'Yummy' singer added: In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.



He continued: “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”



Justin's new album ‘Justice’ will follow his 2020 record ‘Changes’, which was his first full album in five years, following 2015’s ‘Purpose’.