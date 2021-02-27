Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has canceled her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The Love Story singer took to Instagram and announced ‘I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about."

The singer further said, "I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule."

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future," she continued.

"I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to," Swift told her over 148 million followers.

She confirmed in April last year that she was postponing her whole 2020 tour due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lover Fest tour was supposed to take place in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts.