Millie Bobby Brown embraces 'Old Hollywood' glam with new transformation

Millie Bobby Brown debuts new look at Joy Awards ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown started her new year with new hair as she embarked on a new era after closing the Stranger Things chapter for good.

The 21-year-old actress debuted her hair transformation on the red carpet at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

The Enola Holmes star was honoured with the Personality of the Year award during the ceremony, and rocked an even shorter bob, which she had just gotten done.

Brown walked the red carpet in a sequin-covered silver dress and changed into a feather-adorned gown later in the ceremony.

.The Modern Family actress put on a natural makeup look for the evening, paired with a classic red lip.

Speaking to the press about the inspiration behind her look, Brown said, “I feel like old Hollywood tonight. I just cut my hair into a very short bob, so I was like, ‘Okay, the sparklier, the better.’”

During her award acceptance speech, the Damsel actress reflected on her time as Eleven coming to a close and shed light on her new journey into motherhood.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I knew I wanted to be in the creative world. Pursuing creativity and becoming an actor at eight years old wasn’t a dream I chased on my own. It was encouraged and supported by my parents, who never doubted me for a second,” she said.

Brown concluded her message by encouraging young people to follow their dreams and keep their loved ones close. “I’m so honored to have my own unit in my life. My family are my anchor, my husband is my sail, my team are my engine, and my daughter is my North Star. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them.”