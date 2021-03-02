Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88

Having at least 150 hits under his belt, Ejaz Durrani is being fondly remembered by his fans

Veteran Pakistani actor Ejaz Durrani breathed his last at the age of 88 in Lahore.

As per reports, the Hamida star passed away after losing his battle to a long illness.

Having at least 150 hits under his belt, the husband of late pop icon Noor Jehan, is being fondly remembered by his fans and industry insiders for his unmatched contribution to Pakistani cinema.

Following his tragic demise, Durrani’s granddaughter and famed makeup artist, Natasha Ali penned a heartfelt note for him on her Instagram.

“Beloved father, husband , son , brother , uncle , grandfather , friend & human Ejaz Durrani has left us today to rest peacefully in the heavens, still the most handsome man & furthermore an outstanding human being. You did more for your family, friends & those in need than anyone I know. What a life lived,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her departed grandfather.

“It breaks our heart to say goodbye but we find solace in the fact that we shall carry your legacy of goodness,kindness & quiet bravery forth for you. Because you always taught us that being kind & doing the right thing was always the most important thing in life.”

“This is how I shall always remember you handsome , radiant with that irresistible smile. I love you Nana. I request you all to pray for his soul today and everyday, till we meet again,” she concluded.

