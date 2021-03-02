Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Having at least 150 hits under his belt, Ejaz Durrani is being fondly remembered by his fans

Veteran Pakistani actor Ejaz Durrani breathed his last at the age of 88 in Lahore.

As per reports, the Hamida star passed away after losing his battle to a long illness.

Having at least 150 hits under his belt, the husband of late pop icon Noor Jehan, is being fondly remembered by his fans and industry insiders for his unmatched contribution to Pakistani cinema.

Following his tragic demise, Durrani’s granddaughter and famed makeup artist, Natasha Ali penned a heartfelt note for him on her Instagram.

“Beloved father, husband , son , brother , uncle , grandfather , friend & human Ejaz Durrani has left us today to rest peacefully in the heavens, still the most handsome man & furthermore an outstanding human being. You did more for your family, friends & those in need than anyone I know. What a life lived,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her departed grandfather.

“It breaks our heart to say goodbye but we find solace in the fact that we shall carry your legacy of goodness,kindness & quiet bravery forth for you. Because you always taught us that being kind & doing the right thing was always the most important thing in life.”

“This is how I shall always remember you handsome , radiant with that irresistible smile. I love you Nana. I request you all to pray for his soul today and everyday, till we meet again,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss
Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace

Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace
Prince Philip undergoes cardiac care

Prince Philip undergoes cardiac care
Demi Lovato opens up about weight loss journey

Demi Lovato opens up about weight loss journey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth will leave you in awe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth will leave you in awe
Liam Neeson-starrer going to get Netflix big bucks?

Liam Neeson-starrer going to get Netflix big bucks?
Golden Globes Awards mystery of ‘arm model’ revealed

Golden Globes Awards mystery of ‘arm model’ revealed
Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market

Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market
Gal Gadot says expecting third child

Gal Gadot says expecting third child
Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message

Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message

Latest

view all