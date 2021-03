Aiman, Muneeb Khan flex their Instagram followers in front of strangers

Pakistani power couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently showed off their massive Instagram following to travelers strolling around Turkey.

The video showcases Aiman sitting beside a couple and showing off the massive amount of followers Muneeb has on his Instagram account.

The kicker, however, emerges when he leaves Aiman blushing over the title of “the most followed Pakistani girl.”

