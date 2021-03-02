Can't connect right now! retry
Sajal Aly jets off to stunning location for some down time

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Pakistani diva Sajal Aly certainly has a taste for traveling.

Taking to Instagram the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself enjoying in a jaw-dropping location.

The actress can be seen keeping it cozy as she donned a black coat and boots with a pair of jeans and a white top. 

The caption was a simple plane emoji, indicating that she most likely jetted off somewhere for some down time. 

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the gorgeous star.

"QUEEEN," one user commented. 

"PRETTY," another one wrote. 

Take a look:



