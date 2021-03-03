Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Irina Shayk got candid about their daughter Lea and how Bradley Cooper is 'the most amazing dad'

Fashion icon Irina Shayk has opened up about her relationship with ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

The model, 35, gave a glimpse of her relationship with her past paramour during her interview for Elle’s March digital cover story.

She also got candid about their three-year-old daughter Lea and how the Silver Linings Playbook actor is “the most amazing dad.”

Shayk also expressed her qualms about the term ‘co-parenting’ and how it never made much sense to her.

"I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she said.

Touching briefly on why her relationship with Cooper ended, Shayk said she prefers to keep certain parts of her life strictly private.

“My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private. It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away,” she said.

