By
Hina Ali
|

January 27, 2026

‘Heated Rivalry' teases fans with special episode before season 2

Heated Rivalry has been making waves ever since it hit screens in 2025.

The show’s mix of hockey, drama, and a secret romance between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov quickly turned it into a global favourite.

Now, fans might get a little extra treat before the Season 2 arrives as producers and Bell Media are reportedly considering a special episode to give viewers more of their romance.

Justin Stockman, Vice-President of Content Development and Programming at Bell Media, confirmed that this idea “came up” but now they are stressing that it might not catch up with the standards.

However, showrunner Jacob Tierney also talked about the need for careful planning, saying the storytelling that made the first season so hit must be the same.

Details about the special episode are under wraps still but insiders saying that it could explore different side of the story which includes hidden moments from the first season.

Since its release, Heated Rivalry has gained international buzz all over the platforms like HBO Max, Sky and Now.

