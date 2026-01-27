Jason Biggs reflects on Eugene influence ahead of 'American Pie 2' anniversary

Jason Biggs reflected on the lessons that shaped his career as American Pie 2 celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Released in 2001, the hit sequel followed Jim Levenstein (Biggs) and his friends as they reunited after their first year of college for one last summer of chaos, hookups and awkward lessons about growing up.

Even though the outrageous humor defined the franchise, Biggs says the heart of the films came from grounding the comedy in sincerity.

It is a lesson he credited to his costar Eugene Levy.

“A lesson that I’ve taken from the American Pie films, and also, most especially, taken from my brilliant costar and second dad, Eugene Levy, is, you know, the ‘Eugene Levy School of Comedy’ is to do your best to ground,” Biggs told Parade.

“No matter how heightened the circumstances are… the goal for me was always to keep it as restrained, as contained, and as grounded in reality as possible where you can, because that allows you to take chances elsewhere.”

The 47-year-old Biggs said those philosophies continue to influence his work as a director.

Biggs also admitted he would happily return to the franchise if another sequel were made.

“I’ve always said I would 100% be down to work with those people again and to play that character again, and you know, it’s one of the best experiences of my life. I’m very proud of it.”

For the unversed, Biggs latest project Untitled Home Invasion Romance will be available to stream beginning January 27, 2026.