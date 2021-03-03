Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks

Award winning actor Kate Hudson recently shed light on the holy grail parenting advice she learned from reading her brother Oliver’s book.



The star spoke to People magazine regarding her hacks to parenting and said, "Oliver and Erinn are so good at taking the time to drop the kids off at our house, and they go and they do their weekends, before, of course, COVID. They really take the time. It's something that I want to take from Oliver, which I think is a really good thing."

She also went on to say, "They like to go have fun together and remind each other how much fun they have, just the two of them. And they do it at least once a month.”