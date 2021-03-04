Lori Loughlin seen for first time following prison release

Actress Lori Loughlin has been spotted for the first time since being released from prison.

In photos shared by Page Six, the Fuller House star can be seen doing community service as she carried bagged meals.

Since completing her time behind bars, the 56-year-old partnered up with Project Angel Food which "prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day".

For the service, the actress donned a casual look consisting of blue jeans, sweater and a pair of sneakers.

She and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among some 50 people indicted over an elaborate scam to secure spots for already privileged children at prestigious US universities.

Lori, among the most high-profile personalities indicted in the wide-reaching case, initially denied any guilt for more than a year, but apologized for her part prior to sentencing.

"I'm ready to face the consequences and make amends," she said.

In admitting guilt, the pair were spared from potentially much stiffer sentences: their original charges carried penalties of up to 45 years in prison.

