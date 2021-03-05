Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college bestie Lindsay Roth shuns false claims against her

Meghan Markle's closest pals are speaking out in her defence, ever since a report revealed she had allegedly bullied Buckingham Palace staffers, pre-Megxit.



The Duchess of Sussex's college bestie Lindsay Roth slammed all false claims against her in a scathing note she posted on Instagram.

Markle was Roth’s maid of honour at her wedding to Brit Gavin Jordan in 2016 and Roth is believed to be one of baby Archie’s godmothers.

"Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues," Roth wrote in the note.

“If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg — and I hope more of you do — you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner," she added.

“She’s funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story," Roth concluded.









