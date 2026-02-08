Greg Brown dead at 76: Cake guitarist recently fell ill

Greg Brown left the band in 1997 but reconciled with them in recent years

Greg Brown, a former founding member of ’90s alt-rock band Cake and the writer behind the band’s biggest hit, The Distance, has passed away.

The band announced his passing on Saturday, February 7, sharing that Brown died after a brief illness, according to a statement posted to their official Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg Brown's passing after a brief illness,” the band wrote. “Greg was an integral part of CAKE's early sound and development. His creative contributions were immense, and his presence—both musical and personal—will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg.”

Brown co-founded Cake in 1991 alongside frontman John McCrea, bassist Shon Meckfessel, drummer Frank French and trumpeter Vince DiFiore. He played on the band’s first two albums, 1994’s Motorcade of Generosity and their 1996 breakthrough Fashion Nugget, which launched Cake into the alternative rock mainstream.

Brown was the sole writer of The Distance released in 1996, a track that opened with McCrea’s unmistakable deadpan delivery and became a defining anthem of the era. The song climbed to No. 4 on the US Alternative Airplay chart and was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA in 2022.

Brown left Cake in 1997, later explaining that the decision was tied to personal turmoil. “There was a lot of turmoil at the time, and I felt like leaving Cake would be a decision that would be good for my health,” he said.

In later years, Brown repaired his relationship with the band and even contributed to Cake’s 2011 album Showroom of Compassion.