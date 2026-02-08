Justin Bieber joins 'Baby' collaborator Ludacris at Pre Super Bowl party

Justin Bieber hopped on stage during Ludacris’ performance at a pre-Super Bowl event and took fans down the memory lane.

The 31-year-old pop star reminded fans of the 2010’s music scene when him and the rapper, 48, were taking the stage for live performances of their hit, Baby.

The Daisies hitmaker was attending a Super Bowl party with wife Hailey Bieber in the Bay Area, California, and Ludacris was headlining the show.

Social media quickly flooded with videos of Bieber joining his longtime collaborator on stage, as fans unanimously wished for a performance of their biggest hit more than a decade later.

“Can they please sing baby together omgg,” one fan wrote on X, while another wished, “ALL AROUND THE WORLD??,” referring to the duo’s other collaboration.

While videos showed the SWAG singer dancing along to Ludacris and pulling him into a hug after being called on the stage, it remains unknown if they performed any of their songs together for the audience.

In the party arranged by Sports Illustrated, Chainsmokers also performed their songs live as the crowd excitedly await the biggest football event of the year.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature Bad Bunny as the headliner, and the pregame lineup includes Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones.