Charlie Sheen calling Bad Bunny irrelevant to Super Bowl resurfaces

Charlie Sheen and Bill Maher are facing fresh backlash after old comments about Bad Bunny made a comeback online.

The remarks came from an October 2025 episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast. In the clip, Sheen questioned Bad Bunny’s place at the Super Bowl halftime show while openly admitting he had never listened to his music.

During the discussion, Sheen said the NFL needed to “figure out the halftime show” and give fans “something that the diehard fans really want, as far as musically.”

When Maher asked if that was a dig at Bad Bunny, Sheen replied, “Yeah. I mean, there’s bands, there’s acts, there’s just people that I think are more germane to the experience of the game, of that moment, of that particular game. It’s the biggest game in the universe.”

Maher, however, agreed while also admitting his own lack of knowledge.

“I’m sure Mr. Bunny is wonderful,” he said, adding that he was from a different era and joked he hoped for Eddie Rabbitt.

The clip resurfaced on Super Bowl Sunday, just days after the Spanish singer made history at the Grammy Awards. On February 1, he became the first artist to win Album of the Year for a Spanish language album.

Accepting the award, Bad Bunny dedicated it to immigrants and earlier said, “ICE out. We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”