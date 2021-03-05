Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05, 2021

Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Pakistani film and TV actress Saboor Aly got emotional as she extended gratitude to the fans, friends and family for sweet birthday wishes.

Taking to Instagram, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress shared glimpse from her birthday bash with a beautiful note.

Saboor said, “Thank you all for the for the wonderful birthday wishes. I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it!”.

She further said “Thanks for making me feel so special” followed by heart emoji.

“I’m nothing without my Family, Friends and Fans. I love you all”, the actress concluded.

Saboor Aly celebrated her 26th birthday on March 3, 2021 and received love and sweet wishes from fans and friends.

