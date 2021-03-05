Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Saba Hamid sheds light on the evolution of Pakistani drama

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Saba Hamid sheds light on the evolution of Pakistani drama

Pakistani star Saba Hamid sheds light on her thoughts regarding the drama industry and the career advancements she witnessed since her debut back in the 1970’s.

The star shed light on the drama industry’s current predicament and revealed to Urdu News, "Our dramas should show the honest picture of the society. Dramas should entertain, they shouldn't just base on whining and crying. We should treat dramas just as we treat our routine life. I want to request the writers to make more sitcoms, light-hearted shows."

When it comes to choosing possible projects, "I think every character is challenging. What is imperative is that the audience understands the said character.”

That is why “When choosing a script, I keep in mind of who the director and the director is, what is the role, the production house and what impact would it have on the society."

She also added, "We are artists, so we have to work. It is unlikely that all the scripts that we are offered would be up to mark. or is a guaranteed success, but we do them nonetheless. Sometimes, we [the artists] don't have much say in the matter. What I can do, is work on the project with all my might and do justice to it."

"We can't say that the industry has been destroyed with the recent shows. It has been in constant change. That's what happens when you are transitioning from older norms to new ones. The shows are still good, they are just different."

More From Showbiz:

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic gets admission in school as student of science?

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic gets admission in school as student of science?
‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passes away

‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passes away
Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor

Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday

Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday
Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown

Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown
Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices

Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices
Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’

Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’
Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s

Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s
'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault
Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Latest

view all