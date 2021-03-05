Saba Hamid sheds light on the evolution of Pakistani drama

Pakistani star Saba Hamid sheds light on her thoughts regarding the drama industry and the career advancements she witnessed since her debut back in the 1970’s.

The star shed light on the drama industry’s current predicament and revealed to Urdu News, "Our dramas should show the honest picture of the society. Dramas should entertain, they shouldn't just base on whining and crying. We should treat dramas just as we treat our routine life. I want to request the writers to make more sitcoms, light-hearted shows."

When it comes to choosing possible projects, "I think every character is challenging. What is imperative is that the audience understands the said character.”

That is why “When choosing a script, I keep in mind of who the director and the director is, what is the role, the production house and what impact would it have on the society."

She also added, "We are artists, so we have to work. It is unlikely that all the scripts that we are offered would be up to mark. or is a guaranteed success, but we do them nonetheless. Sometimes, we [the artists] don't have much say in the matter. What I can do, is work on the project with all my might and do justice to it."

"We can't say that the industry has been destroyed with the recent shows. It has been in constant change. That's what happens when you are transitioning from older norms to new ones. The shows are still good, they are just different."